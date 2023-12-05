LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One visit to the entertainment capital of the world for hit artist Pink was not enough, as her Summer Carnival tour is set to return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2024, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Pink’s first performance at the Las Vegas stadium bowed on Oct. 7 and featured performances from Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and DJ Kid Cut Up, alongside the “So What” singer. The newly announced tour stop will happen on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, featuring Pink alongside Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp, a news release said Tuesday.

According to the release, a celebration of the tour stop will take place at the Rock Rink in Downtown Sumerlin, where fans will be given a chance to win tickets to the show. Seven pairs of tickets will be given away starting on Dec. 5 and running through Dec. 11.

Tickets for the show will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Monday at 10:00 a.m. A presale will be available on Thursday for Verizon customers and Saturday for Allegiant Stadium, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers, the ticket broker said Tuesday.

VIP packages will offer premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, and “pink carpet” entry and photo ops. More information on those offerings is available on the VIP Nation website.