Pink Boots Society, Girl Scouts pair up for ‘Cookies and Cans’ livestream

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is the perfect pairing. The Pink Boots Society and Girl Scout Troop 83 are working in partnership for a cool and fun event.

“Cookies and Cans” is a two-hour live stream where they will showcase ladies from four Nevada breweries and walk viewers through the pairing and tasting of beers and discuss why it would work with a particular cookie or not.

Organizers say this will be a fun, educational event that will also promote entrepreneurship and support Troop 83.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity getting to know some of the girls in the troop and really just encouraging them on their journey and becoming young entrepreneurs and saying ‘hey this is an organization,’ we develop a business relationship with them, we’ve introduced them to some of the other businesses downtown,” said Ashlie Randolph — Pink Boots Society President.

The event will be online Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can buy your kit online. For more information, CLICK HERE.