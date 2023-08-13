At least 93 killed in wildfires on Hawaiian island as of Sunday

MAUI, Hawaii (KLAS) — As Maui County officials continue recovery efforts in Lahaina after devastating wildfires tore through the town, those affected are seeing an outpouring of support as they try to pick up the pieces.

Chief John Pelletier with the Maui County Police Department described what crews are dealing with after wildfires consumed his island.

“And as we talk about this process, for you guys that don’t know, because you come and land on a plane and you go to a tourist location, Maui is mostly rural. we have people who live on mostly deer and fish,” Pelletier said during a press conference.

As of Sunday evening, at least 93 people are dead and just two have been identified. Despite this, there is so much hope and support on the island.

“It’s hard to fathom what happened,” Rudy Balala, who works at Maui Gold Pineapple said. “You know anything that happened in the community as drastic as this, it’s really tough.”

For Balala, this island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean is all he knows. The wildfires have torn through his home and through the lives of half of the staff.

However, those working on the farm are ensuring that the so-called Ahola Spirit is very much alive as hundreds of acres of fresh fruit head to people in need.

“There’s about 29,000 pineapples per acre,” Darren Strand said. “Pineapple is definitely one of the things that define Maui.”

A defining crop in a defining moment.

Maui Gold also lost its store and warehouse in Lahaina and now its employees are working around the clock boarding buses to feed thousand left without a lifeline.

“It must be devastating to have lost your home but we’re taking care of everybody’s basic needs,” Strand said.

For Balala, helping others through this tragic time is worth more than gold.

“It is heartbreaking and you know we’ll do whatever we can as a company, our employees are willing to help, and we’ll do everything we can to help everybody get through this,” Balala said.

The employees at the farm told 8 News Now that what has happened on the island is on par with COVID and 9/11. They are asking tourists to come and help as so many begin to rebuild their lives.

In the wake of the wildfires, Maui Gold launched its Pineapple Pledge. To help visit mauigold.com.