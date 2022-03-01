LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – We have our share of breweries all over the valley, and now Las Vegas is getting into the wine business.

Pine Hollow Winery on Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard is now open. The owners are serving the community through every sip.

It’s a refreshing new sight in Fiesta Square. Pine Hollow Winery is a new small business in the west valley opening their doors just last month — the first winery to open within Las Vegas city limits, and the seventh winery to open in the state.

Owner Barbara Divirgillio and her husband John moved to Las Vegas from the East Coast three years ago after seeing a need for more wineries in the area.

“In western Pennsylvania, where we’re from, wineries were popping up every other corner,” Barbara Divirgilio said. “So we decided to bring our unique wines to the West because there’s nothing like us here.”

All the wine is prepared and made in the back room and there’s a little fix for everyone — for those who have a sweet tooth and those looking for some spice.

“We have a hot pepper wine. It’s our Niagra wine infused with a little Thai chili pepper. It’s not for the faint of heart,” Barbara Divirgilio said. “I had one customer tell me that it was an explosion in your mouth, so that’s what we go with for that one.”

While the pandemic did delay the opening of Pine Hollow Winery, it didn’t slow down the production of their wine as the owners were able to import grapes from the east coast to bring a little taste of home to Las Vegas.

Although it took more than a year to open, Divirgilio said their patience and hard work has made it all worthwhile to cater to their customers’ needs. And the taste of their dedication is clear to see.

“We were determined we would not give up. So we powered through. Things change daily so we just roll through it,” she said.