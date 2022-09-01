LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been nearly a year since the historic Mt. Charleston Lodge burned down but plans to rebuild are finally coming together.

Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called “Pine Dining” for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.

“We wanted to create something where people would have to opportunity to go up to the space and experience it in their downtime when we are i between planning and beginning to rebuild the new lodge,” said Christina Ellis, general manager.

Tickets are $95 for Saturday’s cookout session and $195 for the chef’s table and all proceeds go to the chef’s charity of choice.