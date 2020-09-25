Pinball Hall of Fame expands to the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction of a new arcade on The Strip is coming along nicely. It is an expansion of the “Pinball Hall of Fame” on Tropicana.

The new space is going up on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Russell Road.

“I think this is a throwback to the way Vegas used to be where you could go out and have a good time for less than $10,” said Timothy Arnold of the pinball Hall of Fame.

This location will be nearly three-times larger than the original.

The owner and founder said it will be the world’s largest pinball arcade, with more than 700 machines inside.

Expanding during the pandemic hasn’t been easy on the business, but they’ve been able to make it through

“It’s been incredibly hard for us to keep paying our bills. We were closed for 12 weeks and since we reopened we’ve only had half our machines on and a third of our normal traffic. We’re just barely bumping along,” Arnold said. “Luckily for us, we’re all volunteers, no one here gets paid so we’re able to keep doing it. And luckily we didn’t borrow much money to borrow the Taj Mahal of pinball here so we’re going to squeak by just barely.”

Right now Arnold expects to have new space open in December or January.