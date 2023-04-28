LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arrest warrant was issued for a convicted pimp who jumped bail in Texas and could be in Las Vegas, according to Texas authorities.

Thaddeus Allen, 34, who has a long criminal history in Texas failed to appear in court Monday, April 17, for the closing arguments in his trial on trafficking charges. Allen was free during the trial on a $200,000 bail and had appeared at court the previous five days, according to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Allen has ties to Las Vegas and the district attorney believes it’s possible he fled to southern Nevasda to avoid sentencing.

“We stand with the victims,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “And the women that this man abused and terrorized now have to live in fear because he just walked away from justice.”

Although Allen was absent from court, the trial continued and a jury found him guilty of human trafficking. Due to his lengthy arrest history, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison. Allen also has pending charges for promoting prostitution involving multiple women.

“He was a liar and convicted thief before he was convicted for trafficking,” Assistant District Attorney Lucas Baty said. “We showed the jury that he had at least 10 convictions and judgments from 2008 to 2018 when he was arrested on this charge.”

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County District Attorney’s Office at (713) 274-5800 or email: da@dao.hctx.net.