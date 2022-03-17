LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal crash investigators say the pilot of a private aircraft that crashed in mountains north of Las Vegas in 2019 was following directions of air traffic controllers at nearby Nellis Air Force Base.

But a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board blames the pilot, Gregory Akers of Henderson, Nevada, for the crash of his single-engine plane into Gass Peak.

Akers and Valeriya Slyzko, his wife, and Nina Morovova, his mother-in-law, all died in the crash.

The plane, a single-engine Cirrus S-R 22 was a personal flight that took off from Lake Havasu, Arizona, and was intended to land at the North Las Vegas airport.

FAA representatives say the airplane impacted terrain about 400 feet below the summit of Gass Peak.