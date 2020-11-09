Pilot car, road closure planned for Nov. 13-14 marathon at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 250 runners expected for the REVEL Mt. Charleston Marathon have prompted some traffic restrictions on Friday and Saturday.

A marathon and a half marathon are planned on those days.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says a pilot car will be traveling in both directions on Kyle Canyon Road (State Route 157) from the Mount Charleston Lodge to the Spring Mountain Visitors Gateway from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

NDOT will also close Oso Blanca Road from Kyle Canyone Road to Tee Pee Lane during the same hours.

Motorists can expect up to 20 minutes or less travel delays, according to NDOT.

A complete marathon course is available at www.runrevel.com/rmc/course

Runners will be released in waves of 50 or less due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.