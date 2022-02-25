LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 15-year-old Jerion Morgan was rushed to Dignity Health Wednesday where he died, but according to police, it was difficult to know exactly how.



On Thursday morning North Las Vegas Police Department was contacted by Clark County School District Police concerning four other students who were rushed to the hospital.

They later found out all five students took pills that may have been laced with fentanyl.



“For children being so young and being introduced to something as hard as Fentanyl or OxyContin is bizarre, I am at a point where I want to pull my son from school because I don’t feel he is safe,” said a mom who wished to remain anonymous.



Her child is a student at Sedway Middle School and tells 8 News Now her son saw a picture posted of the pills by a peer on Instagram Wednesday.



“My understanding is that one of the children actually stole or brought it from a family member,” the mom said.



However, Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police Department could not confirm or deny that.

He did say CCSD PD officers did recover all the pills on school property Thursday.

There were about a dozen pills that could fit in the palm of your hand.

“A handful of any exposure of microdose can still absorb into someone’s skin they can inhale it they can touch their eyes it’s very dangerous very potent,” said Officer Cuevas.

It is not clear how school police were able to find them, as for parents they say they were upset there wasn’t anything communicated to them about the drugs found on the property.

“He didn’t come to school today because he was devastated by the whole entire situation how can somebody not notice how can teachers not notice students were taking these in school,” said the mom.

The principal sent out a letter to the families informing them about a student’s death.



The other four students who took the pills are expected to be OK, they had symptoms of nausea and vomiting.



This is still an ongoing investigation, police urge anyone with information to contact them.