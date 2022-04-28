LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have unused medication you want to get rid of, Saturday, April 30, is National Drug take-back day.

The public is invited to drop off any unneeded pills in their original containers with patient information marked out, to one of the listed locations for safe disposal.

Drop off locations:

Henderson Police Station

300 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson, NV

LVMPD NW Area Command

9850 W. Cheyenne Ave. Las Vegas

Cimmaron Memorial High School

2301 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

NLVPD Area Command

3755 W. Washburn Rd., NLV

Palo Verde High School

333 S. Pavillion Center Dr., Las Vegas

LVMPD Enterprise Command

6975 W. Windmill Ln. Las Vegas

Acceptable Items

Unneeded prescription drugs

Pet medications

Unacceptable Items

Needles (disposed of at Trac _B on 6114 W. Charleston)

Aerosols

Liquids

The public can also request a safe disposal bag from PACT Coalition at 702-582-7228.