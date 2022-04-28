LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have unused medication you want to get rid of, Saturday, April 30, is National Drug take-back day.
The public is invited to drop off any unneeded pills in their original containers with patient information marked out, to one of the listed locations for safe disposal.
Drop off locations:
- Henderson Police Station
- 300 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson, NV
- LVMPD NW Area Command
- 9850 W. Cheyenne Ave. Las Vegas
- Cimmaron Memorial High School
- 2301 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
- NLVPD Area Command
- 3755 W. Washburn Rd., NLV
- Palo Verde High School
- 333 S. Pavillion Center Dr., Las Vegas
- LVMPD Enterprise Command
- 6975 W. Windmill Ln. Las Vegas
Acceptable Items
- Unneeded prescription drugs
- Pet medications
Unacceptable Items
- Needles (disposed of at Trac _B on 6114 W. Charleston)
- Aerosols
- Liquids
The public can also request a safe disposal bag from PACT Coalition at 702-582-7228.