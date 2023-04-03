LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During March, 8 News Now highlighted four local Remarkable Women who were chosen from 90 nominees and now one of those women will participate in Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman of the Year show in Los Angeles this month.

All of the women had incredible stories but Las Vegan Pilita Simpson and her Positively Arts program which helps children find their inner strength stood out. The event in Los Angeles will feature women from all over the country.

“I am so honored. You presented our organization and our story so beautifully and I know the children are so excited for this,” Simpson said. “I’m just honored and humbled to be nominated with such amazing and remarkable women. To those other three women, congratulations to them and all that they do.”

You can learn more about Simpson’s program at this link and the other nominees at this link.