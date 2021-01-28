Pilates studio opens in NW valley; owner discusses safety precautions, reasons for opening during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions impacting many businesses, fitness studios continue to pop up around the valley.

“Club Pilates Centennial Hills” recently opened in the northwest valley, off of 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. The studio is helping the community reach their fitness goals, while staying safe.

Club Pilates owner Justin Kirkland requires everyone to wear masks from the time they enter the studio, to the time they leave. Machines are spaced out and disinfected thoroughly after each class.

In addition to in-studio workouts, club pilates is offering private classes and virtual lessons.

“We didn’t want to open until we were ready to do so in a safe way,” Kirkland said. “We don’t want to block anyone out if they have their own feelings that differ from people in the studio. We want to keep that connection, keep that bond until we can have a time when COVID is less of a threat.”

Despite the challenges of opening a business during the pandemic, Kirkland says it was important to move forward, and offer a space for the community to safely focus on their health.

“Physical exercise and health, we believe, is one of the biggest supporters of mental and psychological health, which I think we can all agree at this point is paramount,” Kirkland said.

As the northwest valley continues to expand and welcome new homeowners, Kirkland notes these kinds of studios are in high demand.

“If we can offer someone 45 minutes in a safe space to exercise and enjoy their community — a community of like-minded fitness inspired individuals — we want to be able to give that to them,” Kirkland said.

In addition to distancing and disinfecting protocols, Club Pilates utilizes air purifiers and plexiglass barriers to keep staff and clients safe.