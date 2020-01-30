Piggy Bank program teaches kids to save, a generous donation helps

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Piggy Bank savings program at Decker Elementary has grown thanks to a generous donation. American Family Insurance presented a grant today to Andson, a local non-profit and their Piggy Bank program.

There are about a half dozen Piggy Banks across the valley and the goal is to teach kids how to save.

Each week, they make deposits to their account and eventually, it all adds up.

Collectively the kids have raised half a million dollars. Andson CEO, Sonia Anderson says learning these skills early is vital.

“The kids that we serve at these at-risk title one schools, they come from underpaying families. If someone on the outside doesn’t teach them about finances and banking, then they’re going to repeat the generational cycle,” said Sonia Anderson, Andson CEO.

The students can save their money into an account from first grade to fifth grade, and when they go into Middle School it rolls over into a college savings account.

In the ten years since Andson started, they’ve served over 100,000 students.