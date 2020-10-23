‘Piff the Magic Dragon’ show returns to Flamingo Las Vegas Oct. 29

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shows are starting to return to the Las Vegas Strip. X-Country hit the stage at Harrah’s for the first time last night, Absinthe opens next Wednesday at Caesars Palace, followed by “Piff the Magic Dragon” on Thursday.

8 News Now’s Hector Mejia was inside the Flamingo Las Vegas to discuss how the show “Piff the Magic Dragon” is preparing for its big return.

Here we are with @thepiff & Piffles on stage and inside what I’m told is Marie Osmond’s former dressing room at the Flamingo. How cool! @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/D5L7zA8yDR — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) October 23, 2020

Many have been craving live entertainment, especially during the lockdown. “Piff the Magic Dragon”, who is back on stage next week on Thursday, Oct. 29, answered a few questions for us on what we can expect to see.

After seven months of sold-out virtual performances, “Piff the Magic Dragon” returns to the Flamingo Las Vegas by the end of the month. The show will run Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The venue will only be able to hold an audience of 250 guests.

Tickets go on sales next Friday Oct. 23.