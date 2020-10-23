‘Piff the Magic Dragon’ show returns to Flamingo Las Vegas Oct. 29

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shows are starting to return to the Las Vegas Strip. X-Country hit the stage at Harrah’s for the first time last night, Absinthe opens next Wednesday at Caesars Palace, followed by “Piff the Magic Dragon” on Thursday.
8 News Now’s Hector Mejia was inside the Flamingo Las Vegas to discuss how the show “Piff the Magic Dragon” is preparing for its big return.
Many have been craving live entertainment, especially during the lockdown. “Piff the Magic Dragon”, who is back on stage next week on Thursday, Oct. 29, answered a few questions for us on what we can expect to see.
After seven months of sold-out virtual performances, “Piff the Magic Dragon” returns to the Flamingo Las Vegas by the end of the month. The show will run Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
The venue will only be able to hold an audience of 250 guests.
Tickets go on sales next Friday Oct. 23.