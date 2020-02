FILE – This June 15, 2005, file photo shows a Pier 1 Imports store in Dallas. Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online. The home decor company said Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. It didn’t say where the store closures would occur, but it operates stores in the U.S. and Canada. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pier 1 Imports has filed for bankruptcy after racking up $59 million in losses. The company has cut a deal with lenders to get a quarter-billion dollars in financing. It’s now focused on looking for a buyer.

The company recently announced it will close around 400 stores nationwide. Two Pier 1 stores are expected to close in the Las Vegas valley. One them on Durango Drive, near the 215 and the other on Fort Apache Road, near Tropicana Avenue.