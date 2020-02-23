PICTURES: Grand Canyon covered in snow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mount Charleston was not the only mountain seeing snow as the cold system and wet weather moved across the west coast this weekend.

Grand Canyon National Park shared some photos on their Facebook page of Hopi Point covered in snow. They say this storm is the first precipitation they have received in a month on the South Rim.

The park says the canyon is filled with fog and visibility is low. If you are visiting, the park suggests waiting until the afternoon, when the storm clears up.