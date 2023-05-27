LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of northbound Interstate 15 near North Lamb Boulevard was closed early Saturday for more than six hours after a wrong-way driver crashed into a tractor-trailer, State Police said.

The driver of the pickup, a Ford F-150, was taken to University Medical Center after hitting an Amazon semitrailer at about 4 a.m. on I-15 near North Lamb Boulevard, according to State Police.

The driver is believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash and his injuries are critical, police said.

The driver of the Amazon semi was not injured, police said.

In traffic alerts on Twitter, police said all lanes of northbound I-15 near the crash site were closed from about 4:30 a.m. until about 11 a.m. as they conducted an investigation.