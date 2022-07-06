LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pickleball craze continues to grow nationwide with nearly five million U.S. players. It’s also become extremely popular in the Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas court developer Miles Reynolds is not only an enthusiast himself, but wants to share his Pickleball passion because it changed his life.

Now in his mid-40s, Reynolds knew he was slowing down physically. Seven years out from colon cancer treatment and facing the fact that his body wasn’t up for strenuous exercise anymore, the owner of Sport Court Las Vegas sought an alternative.

A friend suggested Pickleball, and Reynolds laughed. Now, flash forward a few years and Reynolds has joined a growing fraternity of more than 4.8 million pickleball players in the U.S. and he couldn’t be happier with his new recreational activity.

“Some of my buddies invited me to play,” Reynolds said. “I thought it was just for seniors, but once I got around it and saw the demand for it, it’s fast, fun, super interactive, you can play on a court that’s one-fourth the size of a tennis court. It’s so engaging and I can see why it has taken off.”

Pickleball is often described as a combination of ping pong, tennis, and badminton. Courts are small. You play with a Wiffle ball and paddle. You can play singles or doubles, and the game is very simple to learn. The playing surface is 20 by 44 feet.

“I started experimenting with the game on my own sport court at home and in two weeks I was hooked. I got a coach and couldn’t learn enough about it,” Reynolds added.

For the long-time entrepreneur, pickleball has been great for business, too. The Sport Court designer is responding to increased demand for backyard courts and integrating the game into basketball, tennis, and other sporting environments his teams create, with no shortage of requests for stand-alone Pickleball court requests, too.

“We believe this is only going to grow more, partly because the game is so social,” he said. “Think about it. In the space of a tennis court, you can have four courts going and up to 16 people playing.

There is now a U.S. Pickleball Association and many more international governing bodies. Professional touring events are even aired on ESPN. You can check this link to find local places where you can play.

Pickleball was invented by three men on Bainbridge Island, Washington in 1965 as a way to keep their children from getting bored over the summer months.