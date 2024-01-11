LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial for police dogs and more space for pickleball are on the horizon at Police Memorial Park in the northwest valley. That’s just the start of several projects that include some new traffic signals in the area.

In the fourth installment of a series, 8 News Now is focusing on Las Vegas Ward 4, where you’ll see construction on several projects this year. The Department of Public Works briefed the Las Vegas City Council on progress last week.

Police Memorial Park

(Courtesy: City of Las Vegas)

Renovations that will add new parking, more lighting and a new shade structure are expected to begin in June and take 10 months for completion. That parking will come in handy for new pickleball courts, which will include a new shade structure. Existing pickleball and basketball courts will be resurfaced. Police Memorial Park is best known for paying tribute to the law enforcement community. It’s where the relay run to Carson City begins each year. A memorial to K-9 units is part of these plans. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lists four K-9s that died in the line of duty on a special webpage. In total, renovations will cost $3.7 million. Get to the park off West Cheyenne Avenue or West Gowan Road off Metro Academy Way.

Durango Hills Active Adult Center

(Courtesy: City of Las Vegas)

A feasibility study to expand Durango Hills Active Adult Center is happening this year. If the project moves ahead, the result will be a facility similar to the Centennial Hills YMCA. A $150,000 design phase is expected to be finished by the end of 2024. Amenities that could be added to the facility include a commercial kitchen, a ballroom, a dance studio, craft rooms and conference rooms.

Northwest traffic signals

(Courtesy: City of Las Vegas)

Half the traffic lights included in a $6 million project in the northwest valley this year fall in Ward 4:

Dorrell Lane at Shaumber Road

Dorrell at Egan Crest Drive

Dorrell at Durango Drive

The traffic signal at Dorrell and Durango — “a very busy intersection,” according to Las Vegas Public Works Director Joey Paskey — is described as “a pedestrian hybrid beacon.” Paskey said the new signal should improve pedestrian safety. Three more signals in Ward 6 are part of the same project: El Capitan Way at Racel Street, Grand Teton Drive at Shaumber and Grand Teton at Egan Crest. Construction will start later this month and finish by the end of the year.

Summerlin streetlight conversions

(Courtesy: City of Las Vegas)

Streetlight conversions to LED fixtures on Lake Mead Boulevard, Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard are part of a citywide project that is progressing in 2024. The lights will enhance visibility on roads — an important element in the Vision Zero program. Other cities around the U.S. have adopted Vision Zero goals. It’s a program that challenges traditional thinking that deadly crashes come with the territory. The program changes assumptions, working to eliminate the conditions that contribute to road deaths and severe injuries.

The map above will be updated to show the locations of projects from this series, which began Monday and will go through Saturday. Ward 4 is shown below shaded in green:

