LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pickleball is sweeping across the nation and is becoming the fastest-growing sport in America. It’s also catching on in Nevada. New courts are popping up across Clark County as more players get involved.

Some new courts opened at Aloha Shores a few weeks ago and those are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Southern Nevada Pickleball Club now has programming for veterans and youth. The club is working with the Clark County School District to get pickleball into some schools.

This is National Pickleball Month and that means it’s tournament time. The 2023 USA Pickleball Mountain Diamond Regional takes place next week at Sunset Regional Park starting on April 17.