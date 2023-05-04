LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every fashionista knows one of the most important traditions of the Kentucky Derby is the big derby hat. It’s a tradition that dates back to the horse races’ inception in 1875. The hats are a symbol of wealth, style, and class. But, they are also great protectors from the sun at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

“It’s all about the Southern belles who love to be beautiful and demur but also money is big in the South,” said Tasheara E. Gibbs, of Prowess Designs.

Most recently fascinators have become all the rage! Smaller than a traditional hat and just as stylish, this piece of headwear has become more popular among Kentucky Derby attendees over recent years. The average hat or fascinator can cost between $200 to $1,000.

Gibbs is a local milliner, a hatmaker, who creates Kentucky Derby hats. But, she doesn’t require you to pony up thousands of dollars for her designs. Her hats and fascinators range between $40 to $150 and they’re handmade.

“We make it a special experience for you,” Gibbs said. “So we’re really not here to sell an item we’re here to create an experience and keep your desire and comfort in mind.”

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 6. You can order a Prowess Design hat or fascinator and pick it up from the store at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet. Prowess Designs is open Friday-Sunday at 10 a.m.

Here’s a list of additional hat stores:

Goorin Bros. Hat Shop – The LINQ 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S #7a, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Hattitude 3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #175, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Chapel Hats, 3930 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 114, Las Vegas, NV 89119

D Bar J Hat Company 5960 S Topaz St, Las Vegas, NV 89120