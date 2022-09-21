LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been called America’s fastest-growing sport and there’s a four-day clinic if you want to learn more about the game with the funny name of pickleball.

Although the Las Vegas Pickleball Open was recently canceled, a four-day clinic will be held with professional player Steve Cole for any interested participants.

The clinic will be at the Plaza hotel where there are several pickleball courts on the roof. The clinic is for beginners as well as those who are current players.

Cole said the game appeals to people of all ages because anyone can play. It’s easy to learn, a good way to get exercise and low impact, he said.