LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunflowers are in full bloom at Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest valley, where they are being sold for $2 each.

Customers can bring their vases and pruning shears, and apricots, carrots, and garlic are also on sale.

The orchard is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Pets should be left at home for safety.

Gilcrease Orchard is located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way.