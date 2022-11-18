LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A collision between a pick-up truck and a flatbed semi-truck has left one person in critical condition.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Friday near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Marion Drive, south of Sunrise Manor.

According to Metro police, the crash occurred as a driver of a Chevy Silverado, traveling northbound on Marion, failed to stop at an intersection. The driver of a Freightliner semi-truck was simultaneously traveling eastbound on Lake Mead, resulting in the front of the semi-truck colliding with the driver’s side of the Chevy.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to UMC Trauma for advanced medical treatment and admitted into the UMC’s ICU where police said they remain in critical condition.

Police are still investigating this incident.