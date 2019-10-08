‘Pick-A-Flick’ to show at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Your vote will help determine what holiday movie is seen at the Las Vegas Ballpark. All families and fans are invited to select from a listing of six movies.

The movies are:

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

ELF (2003)

A Christmas Story (1983)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The movie with the most votes will be shown on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:05 p.m. at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Admission for the Pick-A-Flick is $2 per person. Concessions in the ballpark will be open that night. Anyone with a American First debit card will receive one pair of free tickets at the box office.

To cast your vote, click here.