Picasso auction held at Bellagio, 11 original pieces up for bid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the world’s most famous artist’s masterpieces is on display at the Bellagio and ready for a new home to the highest bidder.

Art enthusiasts have one last chance to bid on some of Pablo Picasso’s original artwork.

Victoria Saha shared a video of one piece that could go for up to 30 million dollars. It’s a 1969 piece depicting a relationship between a father and child.

Different pieces of artwork made by Picasso are up for grabs Saturday evening starting at $40,000.

“Picasso is arguably the most important artist of the 20th century,” Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s chairman and worldwide head of sales for Global Fine Art said.

His different art techniques range from brush strokes on paper, oil, and canvas to works in ceramic that make the artist’s work so unique.

“The very manifold of different applications of the way he worked throughout his career are all represented here beautifully,” Lampley said.

Artwork from Picasso is usually held at auctions in big cities around the world, so to have an art auction with Picasso’s original work in Las Vegas will make it accessible to many in the United States.

The MGM has had these original pieces for 21 years. Now, they are auctioning them off to bring in new artwork.

“Art has been a part of our DNA as a company it was time to grow and contemporize our collection and diversify what we have, and now these pieces can have another history with another collector or museum,” Tarissa Tiberti, MGM resorts executive director of arts and culture said.

The directors say their goal is to have the walls cleared off by Saturday night.