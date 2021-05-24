Physical Fitness Month: Tips on how to adjust workout routines as gyms, facilities increase capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — May is physical fitness month! The goal is to promote healthy lifestyles among all Americans and improve the quality of life.

For the past year, many people had to adjust how, where, and when they could work out due to the pandemic. From finding virtual workouts at home to wearing a mask at gyms with limited space, many physical fitness routines took a hit.

The trainers at Movement Fitness joined Good Day Las Vegas to offer some tips on how to safely and effectively get back to a workout routine. You can watch the interview in the live player above.

Angel Guerra-Ruiz, the owner of Movement Fitness, also shared some tips on healthy eating. You can watch the interview in the live player above.