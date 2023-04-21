LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – University police reported a physical assault occurred on the UNLV campus Friday.

The incident occurred in the Alta Ham Fine Arts (HFA) building and was last seen going northbound on Maryland Parkway, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion between the ages of 30-50 years old, a heavy build, and a pointed beard wearing a white cap, grey hoodie, and black sweatpants.

If seen, do not approach and contact University Police Services at 702-895-3668.

The Alta Ham Fine Arts building houses several dance and music rehearsal studios, along with two theaters. The HFA building is located near the Judy Bailey Theater and the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.