Phyllis McGuire dies at 89 after brilliant ‘McGuire Sisters’ career, notorious affair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Phyllis McGuire, the last remaining member of the famed McGuire Sisters, has died at 89 in Las Vegas, according to several media reports.

The McGuire Sisters gained fame in the 1950s with a string of hits that included “Sincerely” and “Sugartime,” which both reached No. 1.

But it was an affair with Chicago mobster Sam Giancana that brought Phyllis McGuire her own fame.

McGuire also dated Las Vegas casino owner Bob Stupak, whose Vegas World resort eventually grew into the current STRAT resort.

Dorothy “Dottie” McGuire died in 2012, and Ruby Christine McGuire died almost exactly two years ago — Dec. 28, 2018.

McGuire starred opposite her friend Frank Sinatra in the 1963 comedy “Come Blow Your Horn.”

The McGuire Sisters reunited briefly in 1986 for a tour that included Las Vegas resorts.

