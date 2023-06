Vegas Golden Knights celebrate the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship at Wynn Las Vegas on June 14, 2023. (Credit: Mike Kirschbaum/@mikephotos)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Stanely Cup championship celebration continues for the Vegas Golden Knights. On Wednesday, team members took their new best friend — Lord Stanley’s Cup — for a night out.

Ten team members paraded the Stanley Cup through Wynn Las Vegas to the Encore Beach Club to party and celebrate their 2023 championship win.

Before the nightclub, the team enjoyed dinner at Delilah where Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played as the team and cup entered the restaurant.