PHOTOS: Super Snow Moon in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first supermoon of the year occurred late Saturday into Sunday, and to be expected, many in the valley brought out their cameras to capture the beautiful moment.

8 News Now is sharing some of the great pictures viewers sent in! Check them out!

Courtesy: Jeff Ragazzo

View from: NW Las Vegas from Kyle Canyon Rd. / Courtesy: Cynthia Silsbee Wilson

Courtesy: Brandon Moncrief

View from: Pahrump / Courtesy: Theresa Graziano

The “Super Snow Moon” was at its brightest and will only happen another two times this year.

A “supermoon” is a moon on its elliptical orbit at its closest point to Earth, making it appear nearly 14% larger than usual.

Courtesy: Eileen Kramer

Courtesy: Patricia Buckley

Courtesy: Julia Brigham

The next supermoon will be on March 9 and is called the “Super Worm Moon” and another will happen on April 7 and be called a “Super Pink Moon.”