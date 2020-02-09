PHOTOS: Super Snow Moon in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first supermoon of the year occurred late Saturday into Sunday, and to be expected, many in the valley brought out their cameras to capture the beautiful moment.
8 News Now is sharing some of the great pictures viewers sent in! Check them out!
The “Super Snow Moon” was at its brightest and will only happen another two times this year.
A “supermoon” is a moon on its elliptical orbit at its closest point to Earth, making it appear nearly 14% larger than usual.
The next supermoon will be on March 9 and is called the “Super Worm Moon” and another will happen on April 7 and be called a “Super Pink Moon.”