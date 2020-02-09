PHOTOS: Super Snow Moon in Las Vegas

Courtesy: Eileen Kramer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first supermoon of the year occurred late Saturday into Sunday, and to be expected, many in the valley brought out their cameras to capture the beautiful moment.

8 News Now is sharing some of the great pictures viewers sent in! Check them out!

  • Courtesy: Jeff Ragazzo
  • View from: NW Las Vegas from Kyle Canyon Rd. / Courtesy: Cynthia Silsbee Wilson
  • Courtesy: Brandon Moncrief
  • View from: Pahrump / Courtesy: Theresa Graziano

The “Super Snow Moon” was at its brightest and will only happen another two times this year.

A “supermoon” is a moon on its elliptical orbit at its closest point to Earth, making it appear nearly 14% larger than usual.

  • Courtesy: Eileen Kramer
  • Courtesy: Patricia Buckley
  • Courtesy: Julia Brigham

The next supermoon will be on March 9 and is called the “Super Worm Moon” and another will happen on April 7 and be called a “Super Pink Moon.”

