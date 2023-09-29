LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrities, Las Vegas City officials, and fans all came together Friday night to see the newest addition to the Las Vegas skyline, Sphere, open its doors for the first time.

Irish rock band U2 will take the stage for a sold-out concert, beginning the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency. The band has more than two dozen performances scheduled through Dec. 16 with ticket prices ranging from $400 to $1,450.

Celebrities from all corners including actors Aaron Paul, Adam Scott, Bryan Cranston, Dakota Fanning, musician Diplo, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, and more were all expected to make an appearance for the inaugural event.

Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan, Saturday Night Live alumni Chris Kattan, actress Jane Seymour, actor Jon Hamm, and actor Luke Wilson were some of celebrities seen at the Sphere’s red carpet prior to the performance.

Sphere is the largest spherical structure in the world at 336 feet tall and 516 feet wide. The more than $2 billion project will become home to concerts and shows utilizing a 160,000 wraparound LED display and 164,000 speakers along with 4D capabilities that will surround the audience in their seats.

The outside of Sphere, or the Exosphere, is the largest LED screen on Earth, consisting of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes.

The venue can seat as many as 20,000 people who will be greeted by a humanoid robot when they enter the experience.