PHOTOS: Southern Hills Hospital ‘leaps’ with newborn babies on Leap Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday, Feb. 29, was a special day for all newborns at Southern Hills Hospital. It was a leap day, which only occurs once every four years.

The hospital sent pictures of some of the leap year babies, also known as “leaplings,” to 8 News Now. Take a look:

The hospital also provided some fun leap year baby facts:

The odds of being a leap year baby is 1 in 1461 (or .068% chance of being born on a leap day)

Being born on leap year is rarer than being born with 11 fingers or toes.

Leap Year babies can join the “Honor Society of Leap Year babies”

The newborns won’t be celebrating their next birthday until 2024.