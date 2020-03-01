PHOTOS: Southern Hills Hospital ‘leaps’ with newborn babies on Leap Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday, Feb. 29, was a special day for all newborns at Southern Hills Hospital. It was a leap day, which only occurs once every four years.
The hospital sent pictures of some of the leap year babies, also known as “leaplings,” to 8 News Now. Take a look:
The hospital also provided some fun leap year baby facts:
- The odds of being a leap year baby is 1 in 1461 (or .068% chance of being born on a leap day)
- Being born on leap year is rarer than being born with 11 fingers or toes.
- Leap Year babies can join the “Honor Society of Leap Year babies”
The newborns won’t be celebrating their next birthday until 2024.