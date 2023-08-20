Rainbow over Las Vegas valley on August 20, 2023 after remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary hit the Las Vegas valley.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall, the Las Vegas valley is seeing remnants of the storm. Check out these photos and videos 8 News Now viewers sent in from across the valley.

Showers near Elkhorn and Decatur on August 20, 2023

Hilary was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ahead of the storm, several closures were made in Southern Nevada including the Spring Mountains, Lake Mead, and Death Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Las Vegas Sunday evening which was set to last until 12 a.m.

Showers in Centennial Hills on August 20, 2023

