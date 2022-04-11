RENO (KLAS) — The RV and car where an Indiana couple, lost in a remote area of Nevada, spent their final moments together before one of them died have both been recovered. Dave Sparks is with a group called Heavy D out of Moab, Utah, and called the recovery of the vehicles “one of our most bittersweet recoveries yet.”

The story of Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s ill-fated journey through Nevada has captured interest across the country. The couple, who left Oregon, was headed to Tuscon, Arizona but never made it.

The Barkers RV stuck in gravel. (Credit: Dave Sparks)

The Kia Soul were the Barkers spent seven days. (Credit: Dave Sparks)

Both vehicles recovered. (Credit: Dave Sparks)

They got lost in the remote mountains of Esmeralda County after their GPS directed them on a road leading up a mountain. Their RV became stuck in the gravel on March 27 and their survival ordeal began. They were towing a Kia Soul and decided to go for help in that vehicle the next morning but after taking another wrong turn, they were stuck again.

They would spend seven days in that vehicle. It was too much for 72-year-old Ronnie who died on April 4, one day before the couple was rescued. Although 70-year-old Beverly had not eaten for nine days and had little water, she survived.

Barker family members have questioned what they say was a slow response by some Nevada authorities to reports of the missing couple.