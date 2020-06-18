Photos show Gov. Sisolak’s without mask while out to dinner; Governor’s office sends statement about incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Photos showing Governor Steve Sisolak and the First Lady out to dinner in Las Vegas last week received some criticism because the Governor was seen taking photos with people without a face mask. Some of the photos also show Gov. Sisolak and Las Vegas City Council members, Victoria Seamen, and Michele Fiore without their masks.

The photo was posted to the Bella Vita’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, the Governor’s office sent the following statement: