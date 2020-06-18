Photos show Gov. Sisolak’s without mask while out to dinner; Governor’s office sends statement about incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Photos showing Governor Steve Sisolak and the First Lady out to dinner in Las Vegas last week received some criticism because the Governor was seen taking photos with people without a face mask. Some of the photos also show Gov. Sisolak and Las Vegas City Council members, Victoria Seamen, and Michele Fiore without their masks.
The photo was posted to the Bella Vita’s Facebook page.
On Thursday, the Governor’s office sent the following statement:
“While supporting a local Southern Nevada business and eating a dinner with the First Lady, both the Governor and the First Lady removed their face coverings in order to eat their meals after they’d been served. He was approached and agreed to take a quick photo with the management of the restaurant.
The Governor recognizes he should have put his face covering back on and separated himself by six feet. He understands we are all adjusting to these practices under our new normal, and he takes his responsibility seriously to model the behavior he expects of the residents of this State to replicate. He can assure Nevadans this will not occur again.
The Governor was pleased to see the restaurant observing proper safety measures, including reservation for customers, face coverings for all employees, decreased capacity in the restaurant, and hand sanitizer available at every table.”