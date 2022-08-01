LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several people drove their vehicles into flooded streets and had to be rescued from the waters on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

The office started receiving several calls around 6:30 p.m. from people who drove their cars into the water in the Golden Valley and north Kingman areas.

Some rescues of stranded vehicles included a Jeep that entered into one to two feet deep waters, an SUV that was floating upside down in a wash, and a sedan that became stuck trying to cross flowing waters with water rushing around the car.

An SUV with a family of four who were leaving their flooded homestead north of Kingman ended up being surrounded by water. The area was so immersed with water that search teams had to walk roughly three miles to make contact with the family, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several people drove their vehicles into flooded streets and had to be rescued from the waters on 7/31 in the Golden Valley and north Kingman areas. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Monsoon rains over the last several days have contributed to flooded streets and buildings, including in the Las Vegas valley.

“Flooded roadways are very dangerous – and those who survive them are very lucky. The risk involved when entering a flooded roadway is not worth losing your life, the life of your family members or friends or any of the first responders that attempt to help,” a post from the sheriff’s office read. “When you encounter water on a roadway, please ‘Turn Around – Don’t Drown’!”