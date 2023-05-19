Truck catches fire outside of Death Valley (Photo by Bill Larsen)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Photos released by National Park Services show a semi-truck that caught fire near Death Valley Wednesday after it broke down on Highway 190.

Firefighters from National Park Services and Southern Inyo Fire Protection District responded to the fire just outside of the east boundary of Death Valley National Park.

Officails said that the semi-truck was pulling two dumpster trailers full of brush trimmings. The truck climbed 3,000 feet out of Death Valley before it broke down and then caught fire.

Truck catches fire outside of Death Valley (Photo by Bill Larsen)

Truck catches fire outside of Death Valley (NPS photo by Paul O’Donnell)

Firefighters used firefigthing foam to contain the fire and no injuries were reported, NPS said.