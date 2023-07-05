LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County fire crews were also called to another early morning fire on Wednesday. The fire was reported at a house in the 4100 block of Yakima Avenue near Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 93/515.

The fire was reported at 5:51 a.m. and initially, the report indicated there might be victims inside the home. When crews arrived at the scene, there was an active fire on the second floor but a search did not find any people in the home, according to Clark County Fire Department.

House fire in the 4100 block of Yakima Ave. on July 5, 2023. (KLAS)

House fire in the 4100 block of Yakima Ave. on July 5, 2023. (KLAS)

House fire in the 4100 block of Yakima Ave. on July 5, 2023. (KLAS)

One truck, five engines, two rescue units, two battalion chiefs, one EMS supervisor, and an air resource unit responded to this fire for a total of 34 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and damage estimates are pending.