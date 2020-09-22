PHOTOS: Resorts World unveils luxurious suites, introduces Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts integrated brand

One of the first US LXR Hotels & Resorts locations to bring luxury and unsurpassed service to newest $4.3 billion integrated resort in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s newest integrated resort will offer Las Vegas travelers a world-class resort within a resort experience when the property opens its doors in the summer of 2021.

The introduction of Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts will offer guests 230 lavish guestrooms and suites, upscale amenities, and highly personalized service.

Crockfords Las Vegas will mark one of the first LXR locations in the United States.

LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s newest luxury brand with an expanding global portfolio, is a collection of independent properties in the world’s most alluring destinations.

LXR is one of three premier Hilton brands integrated into the Resorts World Las Vegas campus as part of a deal announced in February, marking Hilton’s largest multi-brand deal in company history. The resort will also include Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Conrad.

Guests at Crockfords Las Vegas can discreetly check-in and enjoy private access to their accommodations via an exclusive entrance and grand lobby.

Introducing our ultra-luxury guestrooms and suites by Crockfords Las Vegas. This will be one of the first LXR Hotel & Resorts locations in the U.S. that will be coming to our newest integrated resort in Las Vegas, Summer 2021. Learn More: https://t.co/5soXw1yc69 pic.twitter.com/bGxxprCuBh — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) September 22, 2020

Integrated into Resorts World Las Vegas’s hotel tower, guests can also enjoy convenient access to the resort’s premier gaming, dining, and entertainment offerings as desired.

Designed by Steelman Partners, Crockfords Las Vegas designs include:

Crockfords Las Vegas Lobby & Guestroom Corridor

Anchoring the grand lobby will be a spacious seating area with stylish settees and plush pillows, oversized armchairs and a chic bar for a relaxing respite.

Twenty-six-foot vaulted ceilings dotted with shimmering mirror accents, a dazzling chandelier centerpiece, and beautiful integrations of opulent stone encapsulate Crockfords Las Vegas’s attention to detail.

As guests make their way through the private guestroom corridor, beauty can be found in every detail – from rich textures and luxe fixtures to beautiful carpet designs of platinum, cream, and frosted taupe tones.

Crockfords Superior Guestrooms

The 550-square foot Crockfords Superior guestrooms offer a tranquil escape, featuring a chic color palette of soft platinum, taupe and nude tones dotted with burgundy and gold accents that perfectly complement the stone-topped cabinetry, custom upholstered headboards, and subtle carpet design.

Each guestroom features one king or two queen beds and elevated amenities, including sophisticated minibar options.

Upgraded bathrooms are designed with polished metal fixtures, a modern dual sink vanity, a separate water closet with a vibrant light blue glass enclosure, and Volakas marble with delicate veining.

Crockfords Superior Suites

Crockford’s collection of one to three-bedroom suites range between 1,100 and 3,000 square feet. Adorned with contemporary décor, each suite offers open living and dining room areas, a bar and separate sleeping quarters with glamorous en-suite bathrooms featuring a generous soaking tub and glass enclosed walk-in rain showers.

Each suite type carries the theme of a refined, neutral color palette accented with black and gold to enhance the stone-topped cabinetry, natural wood details and subtle platinum carpet pattern.

Each suite will feature thoughtfully designed walk-in closets with a full-length mirror, shoe shelving, and drawer compartments, as well as a private powder room and upgraded amenities.

Crockfords Presidential Suites

High above the Las Vegas Strip, guests will enjoy 4,500 square feet of luxury with unparalleled views of the city designed in a stylish color palette of taupe and rich chocolate tones.

With only two Presidential Suites available, located on floor 64 and 66, each opulent sanctuary is complete with a spacious great room overlooking stunning Strip views, a connected formal dining room, and fully-stocked wet bar.

The suite also features a separate media room with movie-ready seating and state-of-the-art audio-visual features.

Crockfords Pool Villas & PalacesFor the most discerning guests who enjoy the finer things in life, two Villas and three Palaces will offer multi-bedroom, estate-style luxury retreats.

Available with two, three or four bedrooms, these residential-style accommodations range from 3,300 to 7,000 square feet and showcase contemporary elegance with a soft, ethereal color palette with polished accents, curated artwork, and sculptures, and state-of-the-art technology.

Discreetly tucked into the resort, each Villa and Palace features a serene outdoor garden and terrace for a completely private oasis with comfortable seating and dining areas and a pool and covered spa, in addition to an outdoor kitchen in the Palaces, making for a truly desirable atmosphere.

Crockfords Chairman’s Villa

The crown jewel of Crockfords Las Vegas, the Chairman’s Villa is a 6,000-square-foot private escape located on the 65th floor with a private balcony boasting panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Designed with the comfort of a private residence in mind, this four-bedroom retreat offers an expansive living and game room with billiards, a fully stocked wet bar and connected powder room off the grand foyer for guests.

The Chairman’s Villa also includes exclusive features such as a beautiful show kitchen with the highest-end residential-style appliances, as well as a private karaoke room with wraparound seating and state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, including a super LED TV.

Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts will be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct brands, offering its 108 million members direct access to instant benefits for guests, including flexible payment options, exclusive member discounts, Digital Key and more.

In addition to gaming salons conveniently located off the lobby, Crockfords Las Vegas guests will have complimentary access to the resort’s VIP pool and 24-hour, dedicated concierge assistance from the highly trained service staff.