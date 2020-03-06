PHOTOS: Remarkable Woman winner – Diana Orgill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The most recent case of COVID-19 in a Canadian city involves a man who traveled to Las Vegas in Feburary before he was tested.

According to the Canadian Ministry of Health, the man, who is in his 40s, was one of two cases identified in Toronto. He was in Las Vegas for an international conference and left the city to head back to Toronto on Feb. 28. He went to a hospital emergency room on March 3.