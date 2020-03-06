1  of  3
Washoe County Health District has first ‘presumptive positive’ case of COVID-19

PHOTOS: Remarkable Woman winner – Diana Orgill

Local News
She was recognized for her countless hours as a volunteer.

  • A limo carrying Diana Orgill arrives at channel 8 Friday morning.
  • Orgill is the winner of the Remarkable Women of Las Vegas contest.
  • Orgill was chosen from hundreds of local nominees.of
  • The American Red Cross nominated her.
  • Channel 8 had a special morning planned for her and some of her friends.
  • Not only was Orgill announced as the winner live on Good Day Las Vegas.
  • She received flowers and will take a special trip to New York to be on the Mel Robbins show.
  • Over the years, Orgill has worked to make the lives of animals and people better.
  • Channel 8 held a breakfast in her honor.
  • Lots of delicious food was served.
  • Congratulations Diana Orgill for making Southern Nevada a better place to live.

