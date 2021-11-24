Photos released of Pahrump theft suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four theft suspects and has released photos in hopes they can be identified and located.

One of the men is identified as 51-year-old Robert Glenn Alger of Pahrump and he is wanted by the sheriff’s office. They are hoping someone knows his whereabouts.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses caught the men stealing a Connex container, which is a cargo shipping container. The witnesses were able to get photos of the men. The container was later abandoned and recovered.

Police released these photos of the suspects. (Credit: NCSO)

The NCSO says it needs help from the public to identify and locate the three men who were with Alger

If you have any information on Alger or the other three men, you are asked to contact NCSO at (775) 751-7000.