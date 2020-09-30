Photos released of 2 arrested following Sunday night shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Photos of the two 19-year-olds arrested following a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that left another man critically injured have been released by police.

Christian Miller, the prime suspect in the shooting, and David Preston were arrested after they were pulled over by California Highway Patrol for speeding on I-15 less than two hours after the shooting.

Christian Miller

(Photo credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department)

The shooting happened late Sunday night on a sidewalk between The LINQ and Flamingo hotels. The mother of the victim told 8 News Now he’s had several surgeries and could end up paralyzed.

California Highway Patrol identified the driver as David Preston and his passenger as Christian Miller. Officers conducted a DUI evaluation on Preston and placed him under arrest. Miller, was also arrested after CHP learned Metro Police had issued an active fugitive warrant for both men.

David Preston

(Photo credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department)

The mother of the victim told 8 News Now her son, Justin, was visiting from Seattle to help her move. He was wearing a Seattle Seahawks necklace when, according to her, two men started calling him names and shot him.

Both men are being held at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, CA.