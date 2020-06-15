PHOTOS: Protesters gather for demonstration near Molasky Family Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday night marked another night of protests in the Las Vegas valley. A group gathered at Molasky Family Park near Maryland Parkway & Twain for a demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to posts on social media, the group plans to march to the Convention Center. The protest flyer also notes that Sunday is President Donald Trump’s birthday. The group plans to march to the Convention Center, because that was the site of President Trump’s most recent rally in Las Vegas.

As of 8:00 p.m., over 100 people were partaking in the protest.

You can watch a portion of the protest below: