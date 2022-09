LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– In honor of the Las Vegas Aces making the WNBA semifinals, The Animal Foundation named its newest litter of 12 puppies after all 12 Aces players.

The Animal Foundation says that these puppies are hungry for their forever home just like the Aces are hungry for the championship.

(The Animal Foundation)

These puppies are up for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis.