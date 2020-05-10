PHOTOS: Makeshift memorial grows outside Roy Horn’s home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People all across the valley are making the trip to Roy Horn’s home to pay their respects. A large amount of flowers, signs and candles have been placed outside his home as a tribute to the legendary performer.

Horn’s death was announced Friday afternoon. He reportedly died of complications from COVID-19. Big names from across the state have expressed their condolences to Horn’s family and closest friends, and now people are putting together a makeshift memorial outside his home.

BELOW IS A SLIDESHOW OF PICTURES FROM THE MEMORIAL:

Magician Roy Horn was half of the “Siegfried and Roy” act that combined dazzling theatrics with rare and endangered animals for decades. It was Siegfried and Roy’s nearly four-decade run in Las Vegas that made the duo world famous.

Funeral services for Roy Horn will be private with plans for a public memorial in the future.