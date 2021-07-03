PHOTOS: Locals line the streets in Summerlin for America’s Birthday Party Parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After going virtual during 2020, the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade was back in-person for 2021, with locals lining the streets.

This year, America’s Birthday Party Parade was a smaller scale parade than usual, but it was still jam-packed with fun, floats and appearances by plenty of cartoon characters, princesses and superheroes.

8 News Now anchors Sherry Swensk and Brian Loftus, along with Mercedes Martinez and JC Fernandez from 94.1, were also part of the show.

