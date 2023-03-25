LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon held its 10th annual “Little Air & Style” competition Saturday and it was a successful day on the slopes for the little ones who participated in the event.

The competition took place on Rabbit Peak and was open to skiers and snowboarders of all ability levels between the ages of 4 and 12. The competitors were divided into four age groups per discipline and judged on a slopestyle run that included terrain park-inspired features.

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Here are the winners of the event:

Ages 9-12 ski winners

1st – Simon Baroodey

2nd – Ryder Bean

3rd – Sara Camacho

Ages 9-12 snowboard winners

1st – Thomas Yang

2nd – Logan Hadley

3rd – Felicity Mangus

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Ages 4-6 ski winners

1st – Jerry Xie

2nd – William Hill

3rd – Dashiell Mansfield

Ages 4-8 snowboard winners

1st – Kai Wallish

2nd – Kai Thompson

3rd – Caitlyn Curton

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Lee Canyon‘s 10th annual Little Air and Style youth competition (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

Awards for the competition included 2023-2024 season passes, Lee Canyon Gear, and more.