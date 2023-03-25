LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon held its 10th annual “Little Air & Style” competition Saturday and it was a successful day on the slopes for the little ones who participated in the event.
The competition took place on Rabbit Peak and was open to skiers and snowboarders of all ability levels between the ages of 4 and 12. The competitors were divided into four age groups per discipline and judged on a slopestyle run that included terrain park-inspired features.
Here are the winners of the event:
Ages 9-12 ski winners
- 1st – Simon Baroodey
- 2nd – Ryder Bean
- 3rd – Sara Camacho
Ages 9-12 snowboard winners
- 1st – Thomas Yang
- 2nd – Logan Hadley
- 3rd – Felicity Mangus
Ages 4-6 ski winners
- 1st – Jerry Xie
- 2nd – William Hill
- 3rd – Dashiell Mansfield
Ages 4-8 snowboard winners
- 1st – Kai Wallish
- 2nd – Kai Thompson
- 3rd – Caitlyn Curton
Awards for the competition included 2023-2024 season passes, Lee Canyon Gear, and more.