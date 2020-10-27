PHOTOS: Las Vegas residents get into Halloween spirit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Across the valley, families are getting into the spooky spirit for Halloween. We have seen some incredible home decoration. If you think you have the ultimate Halloween house, we want to see what you’ve got.

This video above shows haunted house decorations from Chris Walczak. Pretty spooky! Check back for more photos and videos in this story.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS

Send your pictures to pix@8newsnow.com and we will put them on air.

PUMPKIN RECYCLE

Also, a friendly reminder not to throw away your pumpkins when Halloween is over. You can help feed local livestock by recycling those pumpkins instead.

Las Vegas Livestock has locations across the valley to recycle your old pumpkins so they can become threats to feed pigs and chickens being raised near Apex.

Collections are taken every day through Nov. 6.

Below is a list of locations: